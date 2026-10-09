27-Year-Old Youth Missing For Over A Month After Jagannath Puri Trip With Friends In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old youth from the Lasudiya area has been missing for over a month after a trip to Odisha with friends. Unhappy with the lack of progress, his family members approached Police Commissioner Santosh Singh on Wednesday to appeal for action.

The missing youth, identified as Ganesh, left for Odisha on September 5 and was scheduled to return to Indore by September 14.

According to his family, Ganesh travelled to Jagannath Puri with three friends. His friends claimed that due to his excessive intoxication, they decided to send Ganesh back home early and informed his brother about his return. However, Ganesh never arrived in Indore and has not been heard from since.

Ganesh's family lodged a missing person report at the Lasudia Police Station on September 13. After a month with no trace of him, police say an active investigation is underway to track his route and locate him.

Three arrested for stabbing man liquor money

Dwarkapuri police arrested three men for assaulting and stabbing a man who refused to give them money to buy liquor.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of Oct 4 near Bholenath Temple in Vidur Nagar, Ahirkhedi. The complainant, Lakhan, a resident of Ahirkhedi Nath Mohalla, was returning home on his motorcycle when three men, Rewaram, Kalu Nath and Sandeep Barik, confronted him. The trio, who were drinking in public, demanded Rs 1,200 from Lakhan to purchase more alcohol.

When Lakhan refused, the suspects abused and assaulted him. The attack escalated when Rewaram pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Lakhan. Meanwhile, Kalu Nath struck him on the head with a nearby stone, causing severe bleeding.

Based on Lakhan's complaint, Dwarkapuri police registered a case under sections 119(1), 115(2), 296, 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the suspects.