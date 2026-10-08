23-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies At Tribal Hostel In Bhopal; Kin Alleged Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman, four months pregnant, died at a Tribal hostel near Depot Crossing under Kamla Nagar police station limits on Thursday morning. Police suspect suicide by hanging, but her kin have alleged foul play on the basis of injuries on her neck and back.

The deceased, Priyanka Ahirwar, was living at the hostel with her husband Vishnu Ahirwar, who works there as a caretaker. The incident reportedly took place around 4 am. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body to the mortuary for postmortem. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Priyanka's father, Gajraj Singh, said they are residents of Vidisha district. His daughter had a love marriage with Vishnu around three years ago. He alleged that she had repeatedly complained that her husband assaulted her in an inebriated state.

Singh also alleged that the family was not informed about her death by her husband or in-laws, and that he learnt about it through an acquaintance living near the hostel.

Police officials said they are investigating all angles. Further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report and statements of the family members.