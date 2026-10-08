Bhopal Voter List Update: BLOs Launch Special Verification Drive To Restore Eligible Deleted Names On October 8-9 For

BLO Special Camps Organized on Oct 8-9 for Deleted Names | Representative image

Bhopal Voter List Update: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting special camps in Bhopal to verify 3.88 lakh voters removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. To streamline the process, authorities are organizing a Bhopal BLO Special Camp drive across all seven assembly constituencies—Bairasia, Huzur, Bhopal North, Bhopal Central, Narela, Govindpura, and South-West.

Why Were 4.38 Lakh Names Deleted?

About 11 months ago, an SIR exercise reduced Bhopal’s voter count from 21.25 lakh to 16.87 lakh. The deleted entries included 1,01,503 absent voters and 2,86,661 permanently shifted voters. The current physical verification process aims to re-add eligible residents who were wrongly classified as shifted or absent, while permanently removing duplicate and deceased entries.

How To Check Deleted Name In Bhopal Voter List

Eligible citizens who missed the initial drive on October 7 can still visit local camps on October 8 and 9. If verified as genuine residents who vote locally, their names will be restored to the electoral roll. To ensure full transparency, updated lists will be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognized political parties. Specialized camps are also being set up near night shelters, labor colonies, and homeless clusters to cover all sections of society.

Advance Voter Registration For Youth Via Form 6

In a major relief for young voters, citizens turning 18 by January 1, 2027, can now submit Form 6 voter registration online or at camps in advance. The Election Commission has removed the mandatory self-declaration requirement, making the application process faster and simpler.