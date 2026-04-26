26-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death Over Water Dispute; Two Arrested By Lasudia Police In Indore

Youth Stabbed To Death Over Water Dispute; Two Arrested By Lasudia Police In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over fetching water in the Lasudia police station area.

The police identified the deceased as Chintaram Rathore, a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar. The conflict began around 7:30 am on Friday when Rathore was collecting water from a tap.

His neighbour, Mohit, and three others, Kuldeep, Pankaj, and Mayur, confronted him. The group insisted on using a motor to draw water from the same tap, leading to a heated argument and a physical fight. Although the situation was temporarily resolved, tension remained.

Later at night, Rathore went to the Raja Dhaba near Jyotiba Phule Gate. The four suspects followed him there and, under the guise of making peace, sat with him and consumed alcohol. According to family members, Mohit, Mayur, and Pankaj caught Rathore and Kuldeep Parmar allegedly stabbed him twice in the chest near the heart.

The mother of Mohit reportedly arrived at the scene and rushed the critically injured Rathore to a hospital in the Dewas Naka area before fleeing. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Following a complaint by the victim's brother, Atmaram Rathore, the Lasudia police registered a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on a tip-off that the suspects were fleeing toward the bypass on a motorcycle, a police team set up a blockade. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to speed away but lost control of their bike and crashed. Police arrested Mohit Ankel and Kuldeep Parmar. Police also recovered the knife and the motorcycle used in the crime. The police are currently searching for the remaining two suspects, Pankaj Parmar and Mayur.

Family demands strict action

The grieving family has called for the strictest action against all four suspects, alleging that the group had a history of crime and troubling residents in the locality. They have also demanded that the authorities demolish the houses of the suspects.