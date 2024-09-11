250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):Lord Ganesh is revered as the first deity to be worshipped in any auspicious event, be it wedding or any other significant family occasion. It is customary for people to seek his blessings before embarking on important tasks, such as attending a job interview or undertaking other major events in life. The 250-year-old Chhota Ganpati Temple in Malharganj is a sacred destination for many devotees, who visit before starting their daily routine.

The temple's priest Mohit Pancholi said, ‘The temple is adorned with intricate glasswork inside the dome, with Lord Ganesh seated in the centre to bless the devotees. The Ganesh idol here sits in front of the Shiv family, a unique feature of this temple. While many Shiva temples house Ganesh idols, it's rare to see the Shiv family in a Ganesh temple, which is what sets Chhota Ganpati Temple apart.’ ‘I have been overseeing the temple for the past two years, before me my father took care of the temple.

Over the years, I have witnessed many devotees who begin their daily routine after offering prayers here. Some have been coming for 30 to 40 years, believing that their wishes are fulfilled.’ He also mentioned that devotees who have settled abroad often come to the temple during their visit to offer prayers and express gratitude for their blessings.

Three generations of some families have continued to worship at this temple. With Picture: Khadey Ganesh Photo by: Anand Shivre Khadey Ganesh Temple founded in 1974 Another prominent temple is the Khadey Ganesh Temple in Sangam Nagar which was established back in 1974.

Initially, the idol was made of clay (mitti) but a permanent structure was built in 1996. The Khadey Ganesh temple is renowned for fulfilling wishes of its devotees. Temple priest Dinesh Tiwari said, ‘This temple holds special significance for its devotees. Since its establishment, no accidents have occurred at the nearby square. Everyone who passes through is blessed by the divine light of Lord Ganesh.’