25-Year-Old Solar Worker Killed In Debris Fall In The City | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man who had come to install solar panels died after a sack of construction debris fell on him from the second floor of an under-construction building in the Lasudia police station area.

Following an investigation, police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence against the house owner, the contractor and an unidentified labourer.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Narwariya, 25, a resident of Dewas. The incident occurred on May 2 at around 12:30 pm at Indus Satellite Junction in Kailod Hala. Eyewitnesses said a loading driver, Ghanshyam Pipraiya, had arrived with solar panels meant for the second floor. Vishal and his co-worker, Sumit Solanki, were assigned to unload the equipment.

The house owner, Vikram Joshi, instructed them to use a temporary lift installed on an adjacent vacant plot. While they were unloading the panels, a heavy sack of debris fell from above and struck Vishal. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The investigation revealed multiple safety and communication lapses on the part of the house owner, Vikram Joshi; the contractor, Sunil Mandaur; and the labourer who allegedly dropped the sack recklessly.