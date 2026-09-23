25-Year-Old Labourer Beaten To Death In MP’s Sitamau, Family Protests At Laduna Crossing | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by three men in Deepa Kheda under Sitamau police station limits on Tuesday night.

The victim, Suresh Suryavanshi, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Mandsaur District Hospital on Wednesday morning. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the case.

According to Suresh's family, he had gone to the Deepa Kheda bus stand at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday to purchase some items.

They alleged that Dashrath, Nagu Singh and Rampal took him away and assaulted him with sticks and iron rods.

Suresh's brother Arjun reportedly reached the spot after learning that some people had taken his brother away. He allegedly found the three men assaulting Suresh. The suspects fled after seeing Arjun.

Suresh was taken to the Sitamau Community Health Centre and later referred to Mandsaur District Hospital due to his critical condition.

He died during treatment around Wednesday morning. A three-doctor panel conducted the post-mortem.

Family members later staged a protest at Laduna crossing, demanding demolition of the suspects' houses, their public procession, compensation and a fast-track trial.

SP Vinod Kumar Meena said Dashrath and Nagu Singh, who are brothers, have been detained.

Further investigation is underway. Family members also alleged that the same suspects had assaulted Arjun about a year ago, fracturing his hand.