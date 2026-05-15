24-Year-Old Man Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Narmada Nagar

Youth Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Narmada Nagar | FP photo

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man died after a speeding Bolero vehicle lost control and plunged into a gorge near Jag Murti Bridge in front of the Indira Sagar Dam on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Abhishek Nargawe, a resident of Chandel Fata village. He was travelling from Satwas when the accident occurred around 5 am.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near the bridge. The Bolero crashed through iron safety barriers and roadside mesh fencing before hitting a tree and rolling down into the gorge.

The severely damaged vehicle finally stopped near a safety wall adjacent to the TRC channel of the Indira Sagar Dam. Abhishek died on the spot due to severe injuries sustained in the crash.

After receiving information, police and ambulance teams rushed to the spot and informed the victim’s family members. Following post-mortem examination, authorities handed over the body to relatives.

Residents said the safety wall prevented the vehicle from falling into the deep water released from the dam for power generation, which could have complicated rescue and recovery efforts.