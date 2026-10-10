231 Of 297 Applications Resolved At Jan Vishwas Camp, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uike Inaugurates Panchayat Building In MP’s Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District in-charge minister and public health engineering cabinet minister Sampatiya Uike visited Valpur on Friday and participated in three programmes, including a Jan Vishwas camp, an Anganwadi gathering and the inauguration of a new panchayat building.

At the camp held at the Government Girls’ Middle School, 297 applications were received, of which 231 were resolved on the spot. These included 34 applications related to Sambal, 71 for pensions and 15 concerning mutation and partition.

Collector Neetu Mathur said Aalirajpur ranked first in the state in resolving cases under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

In Ambua, Uike interacted with children and advised them on cleanliness and daily hygiene. She also honoured outstanding Anganwadi workers, assistants and ASHA workers.

In Valpur, she inaugurated the new panchayat building and planted a sapling on the premises. She said the building would serve as a centre for village development and help residents access information about government schemes.

District Panchayat president Hajribai Kharat, SP Raghuvansh Singh and CEO Sanghamitra Gautam attended the programmes.