23-Year-Old Hotel Receptionist Abducted & Raped; Woman Held, Son & Friend At Large In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old receptionist at a hotel in the Kolar area was abducted, assaulted and raped by the former receptionist, her son and his friend late Friday night.

Police rescued the victim and arrested Vinita Rajput, while her son Bittu and his aide are still on the run. A case has been registered under BNS, including molestation, assault, rape and kidnapping, police officials said.

Kolar police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said police received information on Friday night about a dispute at a city hotel. However, police found no one present, and the hotel’s DVR was also missing.

Investigations revealed that the victim, who works as a receptionist at the hotel, had a dispute with former employee Vinita Rajput and two men accompanying her. CCTV footage and questioning of hotel staff confirmed that the suspects abducted the woman.

Police attempted to contact Rajput, who tried to mislead them. When the victim was briefly contacted, her distressed response alerted the police. They traced their location in Bajaria and rescued the victim along with the suspect woman.

Motive behind the crime

The victim informed police that Rajput earlier worked at the hotel and wanted to marry the hotel owner. Following their breakup, she left the job but continued to suspect the victim of having an affair with him.

Driven by this grudge, Rajput sent her son and his friend who lured the victim to a room, held her captive, assaulted her and raped her. Later, Rajput arrived at the scene and also physically assaulted the victim. The suspects then forced her onto a scooter and took her to Bajaria area.