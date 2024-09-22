 23-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Treatment By Quack In Badnawar Locals Demand Action
Banjara, a resident of UP's Bhikhepura village, was treated by Dubey for fever for two to three days at his home on Ekvira Road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth, Hariom Nayak Banjara from Etawah, UP, lost his life on Saturday night due to alleged treatment by a quack health worker, Dubey. Banjara, a resident of UP's Bhikhepura village, was treated by Dubey for fever for two to three days at his home on Ekvira Road.

However, his health suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was referred to Barnagar. Unfortunately, he died on the way. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The body has been kept in the mortuary room for post-mortem, which will be conducted once the family members arrive. Banjara used to sell utensils and lived in a camp in Pitgara village.

This incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who claim that Dubey has been practicing allopathy despite not being qualified. It is alleged that two people have lost their lives due to his treatment earlier. The locals are demanding action against Dubey and other quacks in the area, who are practicing openly despite government instructions to the contrary.

The incident highlights the negligence of administrative officials in taking action against quacks, who are putting lives at risk. Many quacks are operating medical stores in front of their clinics to avoid government action. The authorities must take immediate action to curb this menace and ensure that people receive proper medical treatment.

