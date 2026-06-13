23 Police Personnel Get Promotions and Are Honoured In Alirajpur Ceremony

23 Police Personnel Get Promotions And Honoured In Alirajpur Ceremony | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following orders from Police Headquarters, Bhopal, 23 officers and employees of Aalirajpur District Police have been promoted.

SP Raghuvansh Singh said eligible staff were chosen after reviewing service records, character certificates, seniority and set criteria.

Three head constables were promoted to acting assistant sub-inspector and 20 constables to acting head constable.

SP Raghuvansh Singh personally honoured them, pinning new rank stars and badges and wished them well.

He said promotion brings not just higher rank but greater duties and urged all to serve with honesty, loyalty and dedication, raising the department's reputation further. He encouraged everyone to keep working hard for future promotions.

ASP Jyoti Umath Baghel, RI Vinod Randhawa and other staff from the District Police Office and Reserve Centre attended and congratulated the promoted officers, wishing them a bright future.

Forest Department seizes truckload of Khair wood

The Jobat Forest Department took major action in Rajawat village, Nanpur, on Friday night, seizing a truck loaded with Khair wood.

Acting on a tip-off, forest staff reached the spot, seized the trolley full of illegal wood and brought it to the Jobat Forest Depot.

Sources say the truck was travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Gujarat, with wood being dumped along the way in the Nanpur area.

The forest team is now investigating the source of the wood, transport documents and the wider network involved.

Locals say the illegal timber trade has been going on here for a long time and this action could lead to bigger revelations.