221 Villagers Benefit With Free Consultations, Treatment And Medicines From Multi-Specialty Health Camp In Sondul | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-specialty health camp was organised at the Sub-Health Centre in Sondul village, benefiting 221 villagers with free consultations, treatment and medicines.

The camp was held under the guidance of UltraTech Cement unit head Nitesh Nirala, functional head (HR) Rajesh Jain, Omkara Ladies Club president Rakhi Nirala and CSR head Vipin Saxena.

Rakhi Nirala inaugurated the camp in the presence of club member Ritu Jain, Sondul sarpanch Nahar Singh Bundela, government health staff, school teachers, Anganwadi workers, village representatives and other club members.

A team comprising a paediatrician, dentist, ophthalmologist and physician examined patients. Of 21 people screened for cataracts, five were selected for free surgery in collaboration with Kailash Hospital.

Contributors included Omkara Ladies Club members Bindu Mantri, Neta Giriaya and Kavita Pandey, chief medical officer Dr Brij Soni, Vipin Saxena, Sushant Das, Sukhlal Vaskale, Manoj Yadav, Priya Soni, Shubham Vaskale, Kailash Nagda, Mohammad Yanish and Onkar Vaskale.

Nahar Singh Bundela, Sondul school staff and government healthcare personnel also supported the camp. Villagers thanked the CSR team and management for the initiative.