22-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment And Blackmail In Indore, Two Booked; One Accused Attempts Suicide | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment, blackmail and threats from her male friend and his accomplice in the Malharganj police station area on Thursday.

Following her death, the male friend also allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance and is currently undergoing treatment.

Malharganj police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said the woman's parents alleged during the investigation that Pawan Patil repeatedly called their daughter and pressured her to talk to him and meet him. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

The parents further alleged that Patil's friend, Vinay Verma, made objectionable remarks about the woman's character over the phone, causing her mental and physical distress.

According to the police, the woman's parents claimed that she was unable to bear the alleged harassment and took the extreme step by hanging herself at her residence. Later, Patil also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance following the victim's death.

Police seized mobile phone screenshots, an audio recording of a conversation between Verma and the woman's mother, and a pen drive as part of the investigation.

Based on the statements of the family members and the electronic evidence collected, police registered a case against Patil and Verma under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide. Further investigation is underway.