22-Year-Old Man Stabs Sister To Death Over Suspicion In Indore, Tries To Fake Accident | Representave image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man was arrested in the Pardeshipura police station area for allegedly killing his 18-year-old sister with a sharp-edged weapon over suspicions that she was talking to other men, an official said on Saturday.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said the incident occurred on March 27, 2026. The accused Shivam initially attempted to portray the murder as an accident, claiming his sister had fallen onto an iron rod on the roof. To maintain this theory, he rushed her to the hospital himself. However, the autopsy report debunked the claim, revealing the girl had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon (gupti).

Upon further questioning, the brother allegedly confessed to the crime. The accused reportedly told police that he suspected his sister was frequently talking to other men on her mobile phone, leading to several disputes. On March 27, another argument broke out during which the victim allegedly slapped him. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her in the ribs.

The family consisted of only three members the victim, the suspect, and their father as their mother had passed away during the Covid pandemic. Police arrested the suspect and sent him to jail after registering a case of murder.

CRIME FILE

* Location: Pardeshipura police station limits

* Date of Incident: March 27, 2026

* Weapon Used: Sharp-edged weapon (gupti)

* Motive: Suspected mobile phone usage/talking to other men

* Police Status: Accused arrested and sent to jail