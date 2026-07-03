22 Patwaris Face Action For Delay In Farmer ID Work | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Bhaskar Gachle on Friday issued show-cause notices to 22 Patwaris after finding serious negligence in the preparation of Farmer IDs during a review meeting of revenue officials in Thandla tehsil.

He warned officials against laxity in government priority works and stressed accountability, prompt service delivery and strict action against those failing to discharge their duties.

Gachle said farmer-related work was the highest priority and that delays in preparing Farmer IDs directly affected farmers' interests. He instructed all Patwaris to complete the pending work without further delay.

In view of the monsoon, he directed Patwaris to conduct regular field visits and immediately report natural disasters, accidents and other emergencies to senior officials for timely action.

They were also asked to resolve CM Helpline complaints, encroachment and illegal occupation cases, and land disputes promptly, with naib tehsildars and tehsildars providing necessary intervention.

The SDO further instructed revenue officials to inspect unsafe locations, including open wells and ponds, ensure safety measures through gram panchayats, monitor rural drinking water sources and report shortages immediately. He emphasised vigilance.