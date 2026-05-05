₹22 Crore Temple Land Freed From Encroachment In Manasa | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Manasa administration demolished seven shops built on land belonging to Badrivishal Temple on Rampura Road, clearing around 82,000 square feet of encroached land valued at about Rs 22 crore, officials said.

SDM Kiran Anjana, along with the tehsildar, municipal council team and police force, reached the site early Monday morning and began the demolition drive. The administration had issued notices to shopkeepers three days earlier. When the encroachments were not removed, bulldozers were used to demolish the structures.

Shopkeepers and their families staged a protest during the operation. Several women were present and expressed resentment against the action. Shopkeepers said they had been running businesses at the site for nearly 50 years and alleged that no rehabilitation was provided, affecting their livelihoods.

Officials said the shopkeepers were asked to produce valid documents to prove legal occupancy but failed to do so. After the demolition, wire fencing was installed to secure the land, and authorities indicated that action against other encroachments will follow.

Manasa Police registered a case under Section 132 of the BNS against Congress leader and district panchayat representative Manish Porwal for allegedly misbehaving with the municipal CMO and obstructing official duty during the operation. SDM Anjana said an inquiry conducted in 2022 had confirmed the encroachment and that the action was carried out in accordance with rules.

Conversely, women submitted a complaint against the CMO, alleging manhandling. Porwal alleged that the entire operation was carried out at the behest of the BJP and has caused harm to poor working-class families.

He said that conducting such an operation without issuing prior notice is improper and he had merely raised questions regarding this procedure. He further accused the CMO of behaving inappropriately and physically manhandling women.

Manasa Police Station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi confirmed that, based on the CMO's complaint, a case has been registered against Manish Porwal for obstructing official duties and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. CMO Patidar said that the operation was lawful and alleged Porwal abused, shoved and obstructed officials during duty.