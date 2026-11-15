22 Children Bitten By Dogs Every Day In Indore, 688 Cases Reported In October At Hukamchand Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stray dog attacks are increasingly putting children at risk in the city, with an average of 22 children reaching Hukamchand Hospital every day for treatment after dog bites. Hospital records show that 688 children were treated for dog-bite injuries during October, highlighting the growing safety concern for young residents.

According to the hospital's October data, a total of 3,754 dog-bite cases were reported during the month. Of these, 2,353 victims were men, 713 were women and 688 were children. Children accounted for nearly 18% of all dog-bite cases, with an average of 22 cases being recorded daily.

The situation has raised concerns among residents, particularly parents, as children often play in neighbourhood streets, parks and open spaces where stray dogs are commonly spotted.

"More than 4,000 animal-bite cases were reported at Hukamchand Hospital in October, and all patients were provided immediate treatment. Since the hospital is centrally located, it receives a large number of animal-bite cases every month," said Dr Madhu Margaret, in-charge of Hukamchand Hospital.

Doctors advise parents to ensure that children do not approach unfamiliar dogs. In case of a bite, the wound should immediately be washed with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, followed by prompt medical attention and anti-rabies vaccination as prescribed by a doctor.

Animal-bite cases reported in October

Type of bite

Men

Women

Children

Total

Dog bite

2,353

713

688

3,754

Rat bite

68

35

15

118

Cat bite

109

96

47

252

Monkey bite

27

12

6

45

Other animal bites

3

3

3

9

Total

2,560

859

759

4,178