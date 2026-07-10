₹21K Withdrawn From Deceased's Bank A/C In Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): The banking system has come under scrutiny after Rs 21,000 was found transferred from the account of a deceased account holder at the Anjangaon branch of the District Cooperative Central Bank, nearly one-and-a-half years after the transaction took place.

The alleged suspicious transaction, discovered upon checking the account statement, prompted the deceased's son to file a written complaint with the branch manager, demanding a fair investigation and action against those responsible.

The bank management said that the matter is currently under investigation. The complainant, Jagdish Dhangar, along with family member Hardik, said that their father, Atmaram Dhangar, had passed away on April 24, 2023.

Upon obtaining the bank account statement on July 8, 2026, the family discovered that two separate transactions had been made from the account on Dec 4, 2024.

According to the complaint, Rs 1,000 was transferred to the account of Rameshwar Ashok Malakar, a guard at the bank branch, while Rs 20,000 was transferred to the account of his brother, Shekhar Ashok Malakar, who runs a kiosk centre.

The family alleged that no member had operated the account after their father's death, nor had anyone been authorised to withdraw or transfer funds, raising serious doubts about the transactions.

The complaint has demanded an impartial investigation into the transaction documents, mobile banking records, and the entire banking process involved.

Transaction Carried Out Through Mobile Banking

Tumersingh Mandloi, manager of the Anjangaon branch, confirmed receipt of the complaint and said preliminary information indicated the transaction was carried out through mobile banking, with a detailed investigation now under way.

He said it would be premature to conclude any employee's or individual's involvement before the probe's completion, adding that further action would be decided only after the investigation report is received.