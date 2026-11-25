21 Students Fall Ill After Crop Dust Enters Girls’ Hostel In MP’s Khachrod, All Stable After Medical Treatment | Representative AI pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Girls’ Hostel in Chapakheda village of Khachrod tehsil on Monday evening after several students suddenly fell ill, complaining of vomiting and nausea. The hostel accommodates 50 girls, reportedly studying in Classes six to eight.

At the time of the incident, 49 students were present, of whom 21 developed health complications and were taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

According to block medical officer Sanjeev Kumarawat, a medicinal crop known as 'Chirayata' was being harvested using machinery in a field near the hostel. Dust generated during the harvesting process reportedly drifted into the hostel, causing health problems among the girls.

Initially, the affected students were taken to the health centre in Chapakheda. As the number of students reporting symptoms increased, they were shifted to Khachrod by ambulance.

The medical officer explained that dust from the 'Chirayata' crop had entered the girls’ mouths through inhalation, triggering allergic reactions and symptoms such as vomiting and nausea.

He added that the condition of all the students was currently stable. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Neha Sahu and town inspector Dhan Singh Nalwaya also reached the hospital. The SDM directed the hospital authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the students.

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