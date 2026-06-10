21 Indore Pilgrims Injured In Mathura Road Crash | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 pilgrims from Indore were injured early on Tuesday morning after a speeding truck rammed into a private bus in which they were travelling at the Jait Cut on National Highway-19 in Mathura.

They were part of a group of around 250 devotees from Indore who had reached Mathura by train.

According to the Mathura police, a group of devotees from Indore arrived in Mathura by train and then chartered a private bus.

The passengers were heading toward the Akhandanand Ashram in Vrindavan to attend the ongoing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.

The accident occurred around 4:00 am when the bus was turning from the Jait Cut toward the ashram.

A speeding truck en route from Delhi to Agra rammed into the rear side of the bus. The impact triggered panic among the passengers on board.

Upon receiving information, local police and ambulance teams rushed to the spot to launch rescue operations.

Twenty -one injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following preliminary medical aid, 14 of the injured were discharged, while 7 others are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured passengers include Sanjeet Agrawal, Ritu, Mamta, Rajkishore Agrawal, Anil Agrawal, Dilip Agrawal, Jyoti Agrawal, Sharad Gupta, Anju Bansal, Sudesh Bansal, Alok, Shweta, Sudha, Nidhi, Anita, Divansh, Manish Garg, Sangeeta Agrawal, and Shailendra Gupta, among others.

The collision caused a temporary traffic jam on the highway. Police later cleared the damaged vehicles from the road using cranes, following which normal traffic flow was restored.

Police arrested the errant truck driver and seized the heavy vehicle. Further investigation is underway.

Group of 250 devotees

According to information, a group of around 250 devotees from Indore had reached Mathura by train.

From there, they booked five private buses to travel to an ashram in Vrindavan to attend a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha spiritual discourse. All the devotees had boarded the vehicles and were heading toward the ashram when the first bus was involved in an accident.