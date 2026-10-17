₹2.07 Crore Spent, Not A Drop At Home! MP's Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki Questions Nal-Jal Yojana Implementation | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki questioned the implementation of the Nal-Jal Yojana in Jhirijamli village after an inspection revealed that households had not received water despite Rs 2.07 crore being sanctioned for the project.

During his visit with Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials, villagers, including women, complained that they still had to travel long distances to fetch drinking water.

They alleged that officials had repeatedly promised to resolve the problem without completing the work.

Villagers said a borewell had been constructed without installing a motor pump, while a pipeline had been laid above ground at several places despite guidelines requiring it to be buried approximately three feet deep.

They also raised concerns over electricity bills of around Rs 12 lakh issued to the gram panchayat.

Solanki questioned the department’s claim, reportedly submitted in the Assembly, that water supply had started in 53 of the 70 villages covered by the scheme.

An official sought eight days to complete the work. Solanki directed the department to ensure household water supply within the deadline and investigate pipeline quality and electricity billing issues.

He warned against discrepancies between official claims and ground realities.