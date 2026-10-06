20-Year-Old Drowns In Indore Quarry After Head Allegedly Hits Submerged Rock | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth drowned after his head reportedly hit a submerged rock during a dive in a water-filled quarry near Kevdeshwar Mahadev Temple in the Kampel area on Sunday afternoon.

His body was recovered on Monday morning following an extensive search operation by the police and rescue team.

The deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Idrish Nagar, who worked stitching gunny bags.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Rahul, along with two friends, went to the quarry near the temple to bathe. Rainwater had accumulated in the quarry, making it deep.

Rahul's father stated that Rahul knew how to swim. However, according to his friends who accompanied him, Rahul dove headfirst into the water and struck his head against a submerged rock.

After sustaining a severe head injury, he sank immediately and failed to resurface. One of his friends attempted to save him, but because he did not know how to swim well, he also began to drown and had to retreat.

Following the incident, police launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday afternoon.

However, the search had to be suspended late in the evening due to poor visibility and darkness. The operation resumed early Monday morning, and search teams managed to retrieve Rahul's body from the quarry.

Police initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.