20-Year Jail Term For Youth In Minor Kidnapping, Rape Case In Indore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Indore has sentenced a 19-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl after luring her with the promise of marriage.

According to the District Prosecution Office, the verdict was delivered by the Fourth Additional Sessions Judge in a 2024 case registered at Badgonda police station. The accused, a resident of Dhar district, was found guilty under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the prosecution, the victim went missing on March 6, 2024, after leaving home in the evening. When she did not return, her family lodged a missing persons complaint.

During the investigation, police traced her and recorded her statement, in which she said the accused had enticed her with a false promise of marriage and taken her to Gujarat.

The victim alleged that she was repeatedly raped. Following medical examination and evidence collection, police arrested the accused and filed charges under Sections 363, 366, 376(2)(n) and 506 of the IPC, along with provisions of the POCSO Act.

After the trial, the accused was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.