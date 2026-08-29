20 Kerala Children Travelling From Delhi To Kerala Fall Ill On Train At Khandwa Railway Station | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 15 to 20 schoolchildren from Kerala travelling on the Mangala Lakshadweep Express from Delhi to Kerala fell ill on Friday night after eating food from the train’s pantry car.

Several children, aged between 15 and 18, complained of vomiting, nausea and uneasiness, raising suspicion of food poisoning.

The train reached Khandwa railway station at 9.05 pm, where a medical team was kept ready after railway authorities received information about the children’s condition.

The train was halted for nearly 40 minutes, during which doctors examined the children inside the train and provided primary treatment and necessary medicines.

District Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Aniruddh Kaushal, CSP Abhinav Barange, City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur and railway and administrative officials reached the station.

Station Master GL Meena said the train departed towards Bhusawal at around 9.45 pm.

The children, who are associated with a Christian school in Kerala, had travelled to Delhi on an educational tour and were returning home with school staff. They reportedly ate pantry food after crossing Itarsi, following which their health deteriorated.

A team of railway doctors and staff travelled with the children to monitor their condition. If necessary, they will be shifted to a hospital at Bhusawal. The exact cause of illness will be confirmed after investigation.