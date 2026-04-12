20 Fall Ill After Contaminated Drink At Sitamau Wedding; All Discharged | Photo: Representative Image

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): The health of several villagers deteriorated after they consumed a contaminated beverage at a wedding function in Chikla village near Sitamau late Saturday night. Over 20 people fell ill and were admitted to the Community Health Centre.

According to reports, attendees at the function consumed a powdered drink. Soon after, some children developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Within a short time, more than 20 villagers experienced uneasiness, vomiting and diarrhoea, following which they were taken to the Sitamau Community Health Centre for treatment. All patients were discharged around two hours later after their condition stabilised.

Block Medical Officer Dr Vijay Sura said that 17 patients, including three children and 14 adults, were brought to the health centre late at night with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and uneasiness. He said their condition likely worsened due to consumption of beverages that were either exposed for long periods or had crossed their expiry date.

He added that all patients were given immediate treatment and discharged after recovery. In rural areas, concerns persist over the sale of expired food and beverage items, especially during summer when products can spoil within four to five hours. Several shops continue to sell old stock, including branded beverages, posing health risks to consumers.

Officials typically collect food samples before major festivals and laboratory reports often take up to four months, allowing many offenders to evade timely action.