2 Suicide Attempts At Collectorate Public Hearing Expose Public Anger Over Pending Grievances• | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate suicide attempts during the weekly public hearing at the Collectorate on Tuesday created panic and highlighted growing public frustration over unresolved grievances.

In both cases, administrative officials intervened promptly and assured the complainants that their grievances would be examined.

In the first incident, Chandmal Charan of Ratangarh allegedly poured kerosene on himself and threatened self-immolation, claiming repeated complaints over alleged encroachment on government land and an assault had gone unheard.

He said he had approached the Collector's public hearing 11 times seeking action against the alleged encroachment near a government school in Alori Garwada village.

He also alleged that he was assaulted during a dispute over the issue and sustained a head injury requiring 15 stitches.

Carrying copies of his previous memorandums around his neck, Chandmal demanded immediate removal of the encroachment and action against those involved. Officials counselled him, accepted his memorandum and assured him of an inquiry.

In another incident, Shankar Singh of Chenpura Bamanbari village allegedly consumed poison after submitting a memorandum seeking compensation for the deaths of his cow and buffalo due to electrocution in 2024.

He claimed he had been denied justice and compensation despite repeated representations. Singh was rushed to the district hospital after his condition deteriorated.

SDM Parag Jain said Singh was shifted to hospital without delay. District Panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav said the compensation claim had earlier been rejected as it did not meet the prescribed rules.

The administration said both complaints would be investigated and further action taken in accordance with the findings.

Cow rescued from well after two-hour operation

A cow that fell into a well on the Mount Zion School campus on Tuesday morning was rescued safely after a two-hour operation by members of the Gau Seva Dal with assistance from private agencies.

The school management alerted the rescue team after spotting the animal in the well around 7.30 am. As the ground around the well was unstable, a JCB was used to level and secure the area before the rescue began.

A private crane was then deployed, enabling rescuers to descend into the well and pull the cow out using ropes.

The operation concluded successfully without injury to the animal. Residents appreciated the prompt response and efforts of the volunteers.

Members of the Gau Seva Dal, including Jitu Dewan, Sonu Thakur, Sachin Gwal, Kush Saini, Saurabh Yadav, Parth Joshi and Durgashankar Dhangar, participated in the rescue. Balaji Crane Service and Dhangar Earthmovers provided machinery and technical support for the operation.