2 Panchayat Staff From Ratlam Killed After A Truck Rams Into Their Vehicle In Dewas | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two-gram rozgar sahayaks from Ratlam district died and several others suffered injuries after a truck rammed into their vehicle near Dewas on Wednesday while they were travelling to Bhopal to attend a state-level convention of Gram Rozgar Sahayaks.

Reports said 12-gram rozgar sahayaks were travelling in a Tufan vehicle from Ratlam to Bhopal for the Maha Sammelan. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is expected to attend the event.

The accident occurred around 2 am near Dewas when a speeding truck allegedly hit the vehicle from behind. Police identified the deceased as Lakhan from Kariya village and Hurji Maida from Kangsi village under Sailana Janpad Panchayat.

Doctors admitted the injured to Amaltas Hospital in Dewas, where treatment was underway. After receiving information about the incident, Janpad Panchayat officials from Ratlam left for Dewas.

CM announces financial assistance

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. Families of the two deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while seriously injured victims will be given Rs 1 lakh and other injured persons Rs 50,000 each. Ratlam CEO District Panchayat Vaishali Jain and Sailana SDM Tarun Jain visited Amaltas Hospital and reviewed treatment arrangements for the injured.