2 Nephews Of BJP Leader Shot Dead In Ujjain, Police Nab Suspects After Brief Encounter | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A long-running rivalry turned deadly in Ujjain on Saturday night when two nephews of BJP leader Dilip Gorkar alias Dillu Pahalwan were shot dead and Gorkar along with his son Tapan sustained serious injuries in a violent attack near Neelganga Chauraha.

Police later conducted a brief encounter with one of the suspects, while three others were taken into custody.

The attack occurred around 10.45 pm outside the Gorkar family's Maa Harsiddhi Darbar Restaurant on the road leading to Chhum Chhum Baba Dargah.

Tapan Gorkar, 32, was sitting with his cousins Lokesh, 32, and Jitesh alias Jay Gorkar, 29, when around 20 to 25 members of the Pasi family, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived armed with pistols, swords, cleavers and knives. The attackers allegedly included Rakesh, Roshan and Rohit Pasi.

Lokesh was shot in the chest and died on the spot. Hearing the commotion, Dilip Gorkar rushed to intervene but suffered a deep sword injury to the head requiring 12 stitches. Jitesh, Tapan and Dilip were seriously injured in the assault and shifted to a private hospital, where Jitesh later succumbed to his injuries. Doctors said Dilip and Tapan are out of danger.

Sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh Chauhan of Neelganga police, who reached the spot while on night patrol, found blood-stained premises and spent cartridges.

A case has been registered against Roshan Pasi, Rakesh Pasi, Sunny, Naresh, Sanjay, Rohit, Durgesh, Manju and several unidentified associates from Neelganga Jabran Colony.

Police are examining three possible motives. One centres on an earlier dispute between restaurant employees and members of the Pasi family, reportedly involving a woman.

Another relates to an illegal liquor case against Rohit Pasi, with sources claiming the family believed police action was politically influenced by the Gorkars.

Investigators are also probing the longstanding rivalry for dominance in the Neelganga area, known for criminal activity linked to illegal liquor trade.

Another version suggests Naresh Pasi frequently demanded food from the restaurant without payment, leading to repeated confrontations with Tapan and Lokesh.

Sources said members of the Pasi family had gathered on Saturday night to celebrate Naresh Pasi's birthday and allegedly planned the attack during the party after consuming alcohol. Earlier attempts by both sides to settle their disputes had reportedly failed.

Heavy police deployment continued across Neelganga on Sunday as shops remained shut and residents stayed indoors.

According to CSP Deepika Shinde, suspect Naresh sustained a fractured leg during a brief police encounter near Lal Pull while allegedly attempting to escape.

He is undergoing treatment at Charak Hospital, while Rakesh and two other suspects remain in police custody.

Lokesh and Jitesh were real brothers and sons of late Pradeep Gorkar, who founded the Maa Harsiddhi Restaurant nearly 50 years ago. Lokesh was unmarried, while Jitesh's wife is expecting their first child.

Under heavy security, post-mortem examinations were conducted at Charak Hospital. Lokesh suffered a fatal bullet injury to the chest, while Jitesh died after severe head injuries sustained during the assault.