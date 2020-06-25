2 kids among 4 killed as roof of house collapses in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam: In a tragic incident, four persons from a same family including two kids were killed after a roof of their house collapsed resulting death of all of them. Incident took place at Charbatti Chauraha of Jawahar Nagar area on Thursday wee hours.

Tehsildar Gopal Soni informed that the mother and two of her kids were died on the spot, while husband succumbed to his injures while on the way to Indore for treatment.

Deceased have been identified as Mohanlal Kahar, 45, his wife Sharmila, 40, and two kids including Yashweer, 11, and Yashika, 5. Mohalal and his family residing at a rented house in Jawahar Nagar locality.

On Thursday at around 5.30 am, when Mohanlal, who hails from Para village of Jhabua district and is a driver by profession, and his kin were fast asleep when roof of their house collapsed.

As soon as neigbourers heard the noise, they rushed to the spot and began rescue operation. After hour long rescue operation, they found Sharmila in an unconscious state while two of her kids and Mohanlal was gravely injured.

They rushed them to the district hospital, where doctors declared Sharmila, Yashweer and Yashika dead on arrival, while referred Mohanlal to Indore. Later, Mohanlal died on the way to Indore.

SDM Ratlam city Laxmi Gamad, tehsildar Gopal Soni rushed on the spot and took stock of situation. Police registered the case. Team of Ratlam Municipal Corporation also reached the spot led by commissioner S K Singh, information said.

District administration has sanctioned a sum of Rs 20,000 for the funeral, informed tehsildar Soni.