2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise On Friend's Birthday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Indore on Wednesday, when two college students lost their lives and five others were injured after their car overturned. A group of seven students was on their way to see the sunrise when their vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times near Jam Gate.

The deceased have been identified as Samriddhi Vyas (19) and her friend Yagnesh. The group had decided to celebrate Samriddhi’s birthday on Tuesday night. After the celebration on the Indore Bypass, they set out for Jam Gate to see the sunrise.

About 3 kilometres before reaching their destination, a buffalo suddenly appeared in front of their car. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn off the road. Samriddhi and Yagnesh died on the spot, while the remaining five were rushed to a private hospital in Indore for treatment.

Samriddhi originally hails from Badnawar in the Dhar district and was living in Indore for her studies. She was the youngest of three daughters. Yagnesh was from Dewas. The police have informed the families of the victims and are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.