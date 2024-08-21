 2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise On Friend's Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise On Friend's Birthday

2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise On Friend's Birthday

A group of seven students was on their way to see the sunrise when their vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Indore on Wednesday, when two college students lost their lives and five others were injured after their car overturned. A group of seven students was on their way to see the sunrise when their vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times near Jam Gate.

The deceased have been identified as Samriddhi Vyas (19) and her friend Yagnesh. The group had decided to celebrate Samriddhi’s birthday on Tuesday night. After the celebration on the Indore Bypass, they set out for Jam Gate to see the sunrise.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Stock Market Outperformed Warren Buffett's Company In Last 25 Years: Report
Indian Stock Market Outperformed Warren Buffett's Company In Last 25 Years: Report
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Chhattisgarh Viral Video: BJP MLA Releases 'Sick' Pigeon Into Air During Independence Day Event, Police Action Follows After Bird Fails To Fly
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Read Also
MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident
article-image

About 3 kilometres before reaching their destination, a buffalo suddenly appeared in front of their car. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn off the road. Samriddhi and Yagnesh died on the spot, while the remaining five were rushed to a private hospital in Indore for treatment.

Samriddhi originally hails from Badnawar in the Dhar district and was living in Indore for her studies. She was the youngest of three daughters. Yagnesh was from Dewas. The police have informed the families of the victims and are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise...

2 College Students Dead, 5 Injured After Their Car Overturns In Indore; Were On Way To See Sunrise...

National Security Act Invoked Against Man For Publicly Assaulting Tribal Youth In Indore

National Security Act Invoked Against Man For Publicly Assaulting Tribal Youth In Indore

Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Indore: 11 New Dengue Cases; Advisory Issued For MonkeyPox

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

Batches Of Nine Life-Saving Drugs Banned In Madhya Pradesh Over Quality Test Failure; Check LIST

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh

BJP Kerala Leader & MoS George Kurian Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Papers From Madhya Pradesh