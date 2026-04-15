19-Year-Old Youth’s Death Sparks Protest; Highway Blocked In Sailana

Youth’s Death Sparks Protest; Highway Blocked In Sailana |

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Sailana after residents blocked a highway on Wednesday following the death of a youth injured in a road accident near the RTO barrier on the Sailana–Sarwan Road.

Akshay Kharadi, 19, succumbed to injuries during treatment in Vadodara on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Sunday when Akshay and his friend Ankit were travelling to Ratlam on a motorcycle. A speeding car from Dhar district allegedly hit their vehicle from behind, leaving Akshay critically injured. He was later shifted to Vadodara for treatment, where he died.

Following his death, family members and villagers staged a protest in Sailana, demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect driver. Local MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar and District Panchayat Vice President Keshuram Ninama joined the protest in support of the family.

Protesters first demonstrated outside the Sailana police station and later blocked the Ratlam–Banswara highway by placing the body in an ambulance, disrupting traffic for nearly two hours.

A heavy police force reached the spot and assured swift action and arrest of the suspect. Following the assurance, the protesters ended the blockade, and the body was taken for last rites.