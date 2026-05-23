19-Year-Old Youth Gets 10-Year Jail For Rape In Dhar

19-Year-Old Youth Gets Ten-Year Jail For Rape In Dhar | Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Second Additional Sessions Court in Dhar sentenced a 19-year-old youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a young woman.

The court convicted Vishnu, a resident of Jamodi village under Sagour police station limits. The court ordered the compensation amount to be paid to the victim from the imposed fine.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 11, 2025, when the victim came to her relatives' house in the village to attend a wedding ceremony. Around 10 pm, she and her mother were watching a wedding procession outside the house while loud DJ music played. During that time, Vishnu approached the victim, took her to another room and raped her twice before fleeing the spot.

The victim later informed her family members about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at Sagour police station. Police registered a case under Section 64(2)(M) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 11 witnesses, 25 documents and DNA examination reports. Relying on the victim's testimony, medical evidence and positive DNA findings, the court convicted the suspect.