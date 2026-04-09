19-Year-Old Ends Life In Indore, Parental Row Suspected Reason | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in the Azad Nagar police station area on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Anurag Lovanshi, resident of Pawanpuri Colony, worked at a pulses mill.

His family members said Lovanshi reportedly spoke to his brother on the phone shortly before taking the extreme step. During the conversation, he expressed deep distress, mentioning that their parents had engaged in another physical altercation.

Later, he consumed a poisonous substance. A relative rushed him to a nearby hospital after his health deteriorated, where he died during treatment.

It is suspected that the recent domestic violence between his parents had deeply hurt Lovanshi, leading him to take the drastic step.

Meanwhile, Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said, "The reason behind his extreme decision is yet not clear as the formal statements of his family members have not yet been recorded."