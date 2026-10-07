1.82 Lakh Names Deleted During SIR; Indore Opens 3-Day Window For Eligible Voters | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for voters in the district whose names were deleted from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The District Election Office will launch a three-day special drive from Wednesday, giving eligible citizens another opportunity to get their names added to the voter list without submitting a separate declaration form along with Form-6.

During the SIR, around 1.82 lakh voters were found absent and their names were subsequently deleted from the electoral roll.

According to officials, the special drive will be conducted at all polling stations across the district on October 7, 8 and 9. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain available to help eligible citizens apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma has appealed to residents to visit their respective polling stations and check whether their names are included in the voter list.

Those whose names are missing and who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit Form-6 for inclusion. No separate declaration form will be required. Necessary instructions have already been issued to all BLOs.

Verma has particularly urged young and newly eligible voters to take advantage of the drive by visiting their nearest polling station and completing the required formalities.

Representatives of political parties have also been asked to cooperate through their Booth Level Agents and help spread awareness about the special campaign.

The drive follows directions issued last week by the Chief Electoral Officer during a video conference with district election officials. The CEO had asked the district administration to provide another opportunity to voters whose names were left out during the SIR.