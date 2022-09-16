1,800 L lahan seized near Neemuch, destroyed 

e-Paper Get App
Under a campaign launched against drug peddlers by SP Suraj Kumar Verma, the police received a tip-off that a large quantity of illicit liquor was being manufactured by some unknown persons at Barkheda village.

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Initiating a major operation against illicit liquor trade activities, Neemuch police seized 1,800 litres of lahan and liquor-making equipment, from Barkheda village of Manasa tehsil in Neemuch district.

Under a campaign launched against drug peddlers by SP Suraj Kumar Verma, the police received a tip-off that a large quantity of illicit liquor was being manufactured by some unknown persons at Barkheda village. Acting on the information, a Kukdeshwar police team led by additional superintendent of police Sundar Singh Kanesh and SDOP Manasa Yashasvi Shinde carried out a search operation and recovered a large quantity of lahan (raw liquor), utensils used in brewing illegal liquor.

Other items were recovered from different places in Barkheda and Moya villages. The recovered lahan was later destroyed. The drive against illicit liquor trade and operations would continue. The police team including sub-inspector Dilip Kumar, ManojBhati, Narendra Malviya and others played an important role in this case.

