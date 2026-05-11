18-Year-Old Teenager Dies By Hanging Himself In Karoda Village On Sunday Night, Badnawar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old youth named Pawan Sargara ended his life by hanging at his residence in Karoda village on Sunday night. After the family discovered the incident, they rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Following a report from the hospital, the local police conducted a post-mortem examination on Tuesday morning before handing the body back to the grieving family. While the exact reason for the suicide is still unknown, reports suggest his mental health was fragile. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Man held for wife’s murder

Badnawar: Police have arrested man identified as Krishna Muniya for murdering his 25-year-old wife, Rani, in Karoda village. Initially, Krishna claimed Rani fell ill, but her father noticed strangulation marks on her neck at the hospital.

Investigations and the post-mortem report confirmed death by hanging and revealed several injury marks on her body. Witnesses stated that Krishna frequently physically abused Rani while intoxicated.

Following these findings, the police registered a homicide case against him. The authorities acted swiftly to take the accused into custody and further legal proceedings are now underway regarding the incident.