₹175-Crore Plan: Parallel 3-Lane Bridge To Come Up First, Old Structure To Go Later |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts have been accelerated to construct a new Shastri Bridge before Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. MP Shankar Lalwani said the Indore Development Authority (IDA) will first construct a parallel three-lane bridge, while traffic will continue on the existing bridge. Once the new bridge is operational, the existing one will be dismantled.

Lalwani discussed the project with IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade. The work will be carried out in two phases, with efforts to open the parallel bridge to traffic before Simhastha 2028. The existing bridge will then be demolished and the remaining work completed in the second phase.

The new bridge will be higher than the existing one and designed to meet future traffic requirements. Preliminary estimates put the reconstruction and associated development works at around Rs 175 crore.

Lalwani said every effort would be made to make the new bridge operational before Simhastha 2028, adding that upgrading Indore's infrastructure to meet future needs was a priority.

IDA to Undertake Construction

The proposal has been submitted to IDA. IDA CEO Parikshit Sanjay Rao Jhade has directed the survey agency to begin work immediately. The survey will determine the bridge's alignment, structure, height, width and traffic-management plan.

Railways to Supervise Work

The Railways will supervise work on the section falling within railway territory, while IDA will execute the bridge construction to ensure compliance with technical and safety standards.