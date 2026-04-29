17 Police Personnel Honoured For Solving Indore's Minor Kidnapping Case

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh honoured 17 police personnel for their role in solving the kidnapping case of two children and the demand for a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. The boys were rescued safely from the clutches of four suspects in the Palasia area.

To encourage better policing and improve public service, the commissioner has launched a weekly rewards programme. Under this initiative, officers and employees who perform outstanding work are awarded appreciation certificates and cash rewards. At the commissioner's office in Palasia, the CP presented certificates and cash prizes to a total of 28 police personnel for commendable work in various cases.

The team from Palasia police station was specially honoured for solving the kidnapping case in which two boys, aged 10 and 11, were abducted by a woman. The police arrested four suspects and rescued the children from a flat in Datt Nagar in the Rajendra Nagar police station limits before handing them back to their family.

Additional DCP Zone-3 Ramsanehi Mishra, ACP (Sanyogitaganj) Tushar Singh, Palasia police station in-charge Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi, and personnel from Palasia, Rajendra Nagar, Chhoti Gwaltoli, Tukoganj, and Sanyogitaganj police stations were among those rewarded.

Apart from this, officers from Sadar Bazar, Pardeshipura, and Juni Indore police stations were recognised for their role in arresting suspects in various crimes.

Traffic police personnel were also commended for traffic management and for maintaining accident-related data. The commissioner congratulated the officers and encouraged them to continue working with dedication toward public safety and effective policing.