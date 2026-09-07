17 Held In Late-Night Gambling Raid, ₹1.46 Lakh Cash Seized In MP’s Mandsaur | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): City Kotwali police arrested 17 people and seized cash worth Rs 1,46,250 during a raid on an alleged gambling operation near Laxman Darwaza in the old city area late Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by CSP Jitendra Singh Bhaskar and Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore raided the spot, where several people were allegedly placing bets on wins and losses.

Police registered four separate cases against the 17 suspects under the Public Gambling Act. The cases were registered under relevant sections of the Act.

The arrested suspects include Bhagwan Meghnani, Ranjit alias Rangeela Bhati, Ashok Hotwani, Akhtar alias Bhuriya, Bablu alias Bhagwandas, Zahid Mewati, Fariyad Pemla, Vishal Rajput, Haider Mew, Shabir Haddi, Rahul Mochi, Farukh alias Nadda, Lavi Sharma, Ravi Agrawal, Rahul Jingar, Jai Agrawal and Pankaj Mali.

BJP holds district workshop on Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its district meeting and workshop at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium on Monday.

BJP Kisan Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, MP Sudhir Gupta, district organisation in-charge Dilip Saklecha, district president Rajesh Dixit, MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang and Chandersinh Sisodia, and state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia attended.

Saklecha urged workers to strengthen contact with youth and ensure successful implementation of 13 organisational programmes under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from Sept 17 to Oct 18.

Gurjar highlighted government initiatives for farmers, including Kisan Credit Cards, crop insurance, irrigation facilities and interest-free loans.

Gupta spoke about the Developed India 2047 vision and urged workers to take government welfare initiatives to the booth level.

Dixit asked workers to reach beneficiaries and make the campaign a public movement. Chandersinh Sisodia presented the campaign's action plan and was named district coordinator.

Political, Nari Shakti Vandan Act and 'Samarasata Sankalp' proposals were presented during the meeting. The meeting also formed a disciplinary committee comprising Nanalal Atolia, Anil Kiawat and Shivraj Singh Rana.