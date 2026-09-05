₹17-Crore Makeover For MP’s Janapav As CM Mohan Yadav Launches Parshuram Lok, Shri Krishna Lok Projects | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Parshuram Lok and Shri Krishna Lok at Janapav on Friday.

He said that Janapav is that glorious and sacred land where Lord Shri Krishna received the Sudarshan Chakra from Maharishi Parashuram.

It is the birthplace of Maharishi Parashuram and the origin of seven and a half rivers. Remembering Lord Shri Krishna here on the occasion of Janmashtami is a matter of good fortune.

The Chief Minister said that Sudarshan Chakra became an important weapon for protection of Dharma and truth in Lord Krishna's life.

Referring to the Shishupal episode, he said that Lord forgave him for up to a hundred mistakes as per the promise given to his aunt, then killed him for protection of Dharma.

The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has a deep connection with Lord Ram and Krishna. The government will bring forward this almost 5000-year-old glorious history.

All the places where Lord Krishna and Lord Ram set foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as pilgrimage sites. Chitrakoot Dham, areas associated with Rukmini Haran and war sites of Dhar district will also be developed.

He said that after Mahakal Mahalok, the number of devotees in Ujjain has increased manifold. On the same lines, Janapav is being developed as a major religious tourism centre at a cost of about Rs 17 crore.

The project includes redevelopment of Yagya Kund, grand auditorium, meditation cottages, herbal garden, landscaping, multipurpose building and construction of ropeway.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national secretary Kavita Patidar, MLA Usha Thakur, district panchayat president Reena Malviya, Shravan Chavda and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.