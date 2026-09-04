Indore Ban: ₹1k Reward For Reporting Begging |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma has imposed a complete ban on all forms of begging within the revenue boundaries of the district as part of efforts to prevent and eradicate the social evil.

Under the order, a reward of Rs 1,000 will be given for information about begging if the information is verified to be accurate. Giving anything as alms to beggars or purchasing goods from them has also been banned. Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the order.

Information about anyone found begging can be reported to Dinesh Mishra, project officer of the Women and Child Development Department, on mobile number 9691494951. The verified informant will receive an incentive of Rs 1,000.

The order has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until Oct 31. Action may be taken against any individual, organisation or organiser violating it under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

An effective campaign to curb begging is already underway in the district. Teams comprising officials from various departments have been constituted and are continuously working to end the practice. The restrictive order is aimed at further strengthening the ongoing campaign.