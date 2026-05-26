₹16.68 Crore Approved For Mahi Canal Repairs And Strengthening In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief for farmers in the Petlawad region, the Madhya Pradesh Government has approved Rs 16.68 crore for the repair and strengthening of canals under the Mahi Project.

The Water Resources Department has issued administrative approval to improve irrigation facilities in Petlawad and nearby rural areas.

The sanctioned work includes repairs to the Mahi Main Canal branch, distributary canals and associated minor and sub-minor canals supplying water to agricultural fields.

Officials said the project would help prevent water wastage and ensure irrigation water reaches tail-end villages.

The Mahi Project is regarded as the lifeline of the Petlawad region. The late former MP Dilip Singh Bhuria had played an important role in implementing the project.

Spread across nearly 284-km, the canal network currently benefits over 19,000 farmers and irrigates around 22,000 hectares of farmland.

Women and Child Development Department Minister Nirmala Bhuria welcomed the approval and said farmers had been facing difficulties for years due to damaged canals and irregular water supply.

She said the state government, under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, had taken the issue seriously and approved the repair work to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in the region.

Bhuria said the project would help rejuvenate the canal system, reduce water loss and ensure adequate irrigation water for farmers, giving a boost to agricultural activities in the area.