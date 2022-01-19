16 flights canceled amid Corona scare in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tally of cancellation of domestic flights from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport went up to 16 (8 arrivals and 8 departures) on Wednesday.

The sole reason for the cancellation of the flights by the airlines is extremelyly low ticket bookings due to corona scare.



The number of passengers is continuously coming down every day due to rising corona cases in the city and all over the country. Due to the shortage of passengers, the airlines is finding it unviable to operate the flights and is cancelling them to avoid suffering further losses.

This has been going on continuously for the last few days. On Wednesday, IndiGo Airlines

cancelled total of 16 flights being operated from the city.



According to the information received from the airport, the cancelled flights include

to and fro flights from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Surat, Prayagraj, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Due to a lack of information about the cancellation of flights, many passengers reached the airport in the morning. On getting information about the cancellation of the flights, many passengers also had a heated argument with the airline staff. The airlines have given the option of refund and rebooking to the passengers.

For most of the cancelled flights, there were no other flights during the day to accommodate passengers. In such a situation, passengers had to go through other cities, for which they had to pay more money and waste time.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Domestic violence victims to get Rs 4 lakh assistance

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:30 PM IST