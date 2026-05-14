157 Patients Treated At Multi-Speciality Camp By Ultratech In Manawar | FP photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-speciality health camp was organised at the community hall in Sondul village, developed jointly by the UltraTech Cement company and the Gram Panchayat, benefiting villagers with free medical consultation and medicines.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Unit Head Nitesh Nirala, Vice President (HR) Rajesh Jain, Omkara Ladies Club president Rakhi Nirala and under the direction of CSR Head Vipin Saxena.

Specialist doctors, including paediatricians, gynaecologists, dentists, ophthalmologists and general physicians, examined patients during the camp. A total of 157 patients received medical treatment and free medicines were distributed to all beneficiaries.

The event witnessed active participation from Sondul village Sarpanch Nahar Singh Bundela and members of the Omkara Ladies Club, including Neha Mishra, Sudipta Sen and Pinky Jain, along with the CSR team, who helped ensure smooth arrangements.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Sarpanch Bundela thanked the senior management for organising the healthcare camp in the village.

Doctors and staff members, including Dr Brij Soni, Dr Dinesh Prasad, Sushant Das, Sukhlal Vaskale, Manoj Yadav, Priya Soni and Vikram Muvel from Dhar Cement Works, also extended support during the programme.