153 new corona cases reported in Indore, infection rate reaches 9.64%

Indore: Toll went up to 303 after one more patient succumbed to corona on Friday. With this death rate in city is now 4.52%.

Besides, 153 out of 1,587 samples returned positive during the day taking the rate of Covid positive cases to 9.64% and number of patients to 6,709. As many as 1,399 samples tested negative on Friday.

“An 84-year-old woman of Murai Mohalla, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,28,422 samples have been tested till Friday night and 6,709 have returned positive. “We have taken 1,563 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,803 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,603 patients have been discharged so far.