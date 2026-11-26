Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Providing relief to farmers during the state’s Year of Farmer Welfare, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has issued permanent electricity connections to 15,000 farmers across the Malwa-Nimar region with an initial payment of just Rs 5.

The company has streamlined the process by accepting applications online and issuing connections promptly in areas where no electricity line expansion is required. The remaining connection charges are being recovered from farmers in instalments.

Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh said that of the 15,000 connections issued so far, more than 10,500 were provided across the eight districts of Indore revenue division, including 700 in Indore district alone. Similarly, 4,500 connections have been issued in Ujjain revenue division, including 1,070 in Ujjain district.

Singh said the initiative aims to provide quicker access to electricity for farmers requiring power for irrigation. The company currently supplies electricity for irrigation purposes to around 14 lakh farmers across its jurisdiction.

He added that all eligible farmers also receive government subsidies on their electricity bills for agricultural and irrigation purposes as per the prescribed norms.