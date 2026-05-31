150-Foot Water Fountain Shoots Into Sky After Narmada-Kshipra Pipeline Bursts In Mhow -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada-Kshipra pipeline burst in Mhow on Sunday morning, shooting a massive fountain of water into the sky that rose to a height of approximately 150 feet.

The matter caused a panic as the residents are already facing water shortage issues during the summer season.

The incident occurred at 7:30 am near Bherughat on Indore-Khandwa Road, briefly disturbing the commute on the route.

According to eyewitnesses, the water pressure in the pipeline was so high that the fountain appeared to rise as high as a nearby high-tension power line.

Within minutes, large volumes of water spread across the surrounding area and entered several houses, damaging household belongings.

Residents of the Bherughat area said their family owns five houses in the locality.

They reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound, after which water began rushing towards their homes within minutes.

According to them, the force of the water was so strong that household items, groceries, and other belongings were soaked.

Several items were also swept away, causing losses worth thousands of rupees.

The watchman's kutcha house, located in a forest department nursery near the incident site, was swept away by the strong current.

Locals also said that the tin shed of Baba Dhaba, situated near the Bheru Baba Temple, was washed away in the flooding.

Pipeline Runs from Omkareshwar to Ujjain

Local resident said that this pipeline is part of the Narmada-Kshipra Project, which runs from Omkareshwar to Ujjain.

The strong flow of water continued for about an hour, before the situation returned to normal when the supply was cut off around 8:30 am.

Despite complaints of leakage, no action was taken.

Local residents allege that the pipeline had been leaking for several days. The relevant authorities were informed of this, but despite this, repairs were not carried out promptly.

They say that if complaints had been heeded, this major accident could have been avoided. Now, locals are demanding an investigation into the entire matter and an assessment of the damage.