15-Year-Old Girl Sold For ₹3 Lakh, Married Off To Man In Ujjain, Told To Flee With Gold & Cash A Week Later; 5 Detained | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl who was missing for 15 days in Indore's Banganga was recovered from Badnagar in Ujjain district. She was sold for ₹3 lakh with the help of her friend and a woman.

According to the report, the girl's family had filed a missing person report at the Banganga police station about 15 days ago.

Following the investigation, the accused were identified as the victim's friends, Rakesh Yadav and a woman, Sonu Banjara.

The girl had been sent to Sanjay Patidar in Badnagar, where the two were subsequently married.

Following this information, the police traveled to Badnagar and recovered the girl.

The police brought the girl to the station on Sunday night for questioning.

She revealed that she had received a portion of the money from the deal. It is alleged that she had also been instructed to return to Indore about a week after the wedding, fleeing Sanjay Patidar's home with cash and gold and silver jewellery.

The plan was to subsequently share the stolen goods and money among themselves.

The investigation also revealed that the girl had allegedly been advised to file a rape case against Sanjay Patidar at the Banganga police station should any dispute arise between them.

Five individuals detained

The police have currently detained five people, including the girl and her friend, and have initiated questioning. Action is being taken under sections related to human trafficking, crimes involving a minor, and other relevant provisions.

Police officials state that a detailed disclosure regarding the entire case will be made once the investigation is complete.