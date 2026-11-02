15-Year-Old Boy Awaiting Heart Surgery Collapses During Warm-Up At Sports Complex, Dies In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died after collapsing during a warm-up session at Atal Khel Parisar under Lasudia police station limits on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Kanishk Boyat, was a Class 10 student and reportedly suffered from a congenital heart condition. He was scheduled to undergo heart valve replacement surgery.

Kanishk reached the sports complex around 6 pm with his brother and a friend. Barely five minutes into his warm-up, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious, sustaining injuries in the fall.

His elder brother and others present at the spot removed his shoes and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). When his condition did not improve, the family rushed him to a private hospital in their car without waiting for an ambulance. Doctors admitted him to the intensive care unit (ICU) and tried to save him, but he could not be revived.

Kanishk's uncle said he had a hole in his heart since childhood. Doctors had advised valve replacement surgery, and the family was preparing to take him to Ahmedabad.

His brother said Kanishk had collapsed while running near their house when he was seven or eight years old and regained consciousness after nearly half an hour. A similar incident occurred a few years ago.

UPSC aspirant kills self in hostel; family alleges eviction threat

A 20-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide at a private hostel under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Julia Uike, was found hanging in her hostel room.

Her family has accused the hostel owner and a man of harassing her. Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and an investigation is underway.

According to police, Julia, a native of Seoni district, had moved to Indore around four months ago to prepare for the UPSC examination.

Her parents alleged that Julia had repeatedly complained about disputes with the hostel management. Following an argument with the hostel owner, she was reportedly threatened with eviction.

She informed her family about the matter, and her father also spoke to the hostel owner over the phone after another disagreement two to three days later.

Julia's mother, Ranu, said she spoke to her daughter on Friday, when Julia told her she would return to her native place on Nov 3.

However, when the family repeatedly called her from Saturday afternoon, she did not respond. Around 4 pm, they received information about her death from the hostel management.

Police are examining the family's allegations and will take further action based on the investigation.